National Chains Expected To Join Home Depot, Walmart, McDonald’s On Route 50

New parcels are under development in the Ocean Landings II center along Route 50 west of the Home Depot. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – As development of the commercial property off Route 50 continues, several national chains are expected to join the already busy area.

According to Worcester County officials, Michaels and Fox’s Pizza Den will be among the tenants in Ocean Landings II, the site along Samuel Bowel Boulevard under construction near McDonald’s. Merry Mears, the county’s economic development director, said she expected development to pick up in the area in the coming months.

“Things on the corridor have been moving along steadily,” she said.

Fox’s Pizza Den, which already has locations in Sussex County, is expected to inhabit a portion of the structure behind McDonald’s. Mears said it was common for developers to build a shell such as the one there and complete it once tenants had been identified.

“Once they attract a tenant, they’ll finish the interior,” she said.

Mears said the only other store confirmed at this point for Ocean Landings II was Michaels. It is planned for the large building currently under construction.

“It is not confirmed whether or not they will be leaving the White Marlin Mall,” she said.

According to Paramount Realty Services Inc.’s website, in addition to Michaels likely tenants for Ocean Landings II are Petsmart, Ross and Dollar Tree. Overall the property is set to include 125,000 square feet of retail space. Mears said the property will be one of the stops on Worcester County’s commercial real estate tour scheduled for October. She expects the site to draw plenty of interest as water and sewer access will soon be available following the recent expansion of the Riddle Farm wastewater treatment plant.

“We really want to highlight that’s now there,” she said. “In years past the water and sewer issue has stifled growth. It’s a huge step forward for the county to have this in place.”

Attorney Mark Cropper, who routinely represents local developers, agreed.

“In my opinion, making available additional water and sewer capacity in that corridor is the single most significant thing that the county could do to facilitate further economic growth and development in that area,” he said.