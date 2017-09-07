The Resorter … Revisited – September 8, 2017

Summer of 1975

Volume XXI

Edition 4

Issue Highlights

•Captain Bill Bunting’s Restaurant and Marina on Talbot Street and the bay opened at 5 a.m. every day.

•Sixteen varieties of pancakes was offered till 2 p.m. at the Stokes’ Steak & Sea “behind the pumps” on 67th Street.

•Owners/Managers Bill and Jean Fleming invited guests to the Fountain Court Motel on 19th Street where a heated pool was advertised.

•In the Bank of Ocean City’s ad, the message was, “Ocean City’s first bank because we’re the one bank that puts Ocean City first.”

•At this time, next to the Paddock on 18th Street was Poor Richard’s Discount Beer and Wine, which was open till 2 a.m.

•An airport shuttle from Ocean City to Salisbury and vice versa was being offered by Allegheny Commuter. Pick-up points in Ocean City were the Sea Scape Motel on 16th Street and the new Ramada Inn on 47th Street.