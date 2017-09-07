Autism Delaware Selects SoDel Concepts As The Recipient Of The 2017 Noelle Perry Smith Employer Of The Year Award

Autism Delaware selected SoDel Concepts as the recipient of the 2017 Noelle Perry Smith Employer of the Year Award. As part of the POW&R (Productive Opportunities for Work and Recreation) program, Mark Kleinstuber works at Catch 54 under the supervision of Ronnie Burkle, director of operations for SoDel Concepts.