Open Houses Of The Week – September 1, 2017

OCEAN CITY
Hawaiian Village 415
142nd St Oceanblock
Sat 10-2
2BR/2BA Condo
South Facing
Steps to Beach
Mary Lou Hearn
Long & Foster
410-726-8280
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707
Daily 11 – 5
New Construction
Townhomes and
Single Family Homes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
OCEAN PINES
402 Bluewater Court
The Point
Sat 11-3
3000+SF/3BR Home
Corner Lot
Geothermal Heat/AC
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
OCEAN PINES
1104 Points Reach
Sun 11-3
Luxurious
3BR/3BA Condo
39’ Wall of Windows
Water Views
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
Daily 12-5
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
MILLSBORO
Homestead Villas
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA Villas
2 Car Garages
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-933-8460
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
301&207 3BR/3BA
401 4BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
OCEAN CITY
Sunburst Townhouse
1600 Philadelphia Ave
#110
Sat&Sun 12-3
3BR Townhouses
Mark Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-409-7440
OCEAN CITY
1521 Teal Drive
15th Street
Mallard Island
Open Sat, Sun, Mon
4BR/2.5BA Home
Outdoor Oasis
Maryellen Rosenblit
Coldwell Banker
410-723-8701