Officials Okay Sheriff’s Office’s Vendor Request

SNOW HILL – A new software program is expected to help the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office update its policies and procedures.

Last Tuesday the Worcester County Commissioners agreed to approve Sheriff Reggie Mason’s request to use Lexipol as a sole source vendor. Lexipol provides policy management software for public safety organizations throughout the country.

“There is no other company that offers what Lexipol has to offer,” Lt. Andrew McGee said.

Mason submitted a request to the commissioners to use Lexipol, at an initial cost of $40,000 and an annual maintenance cost of $19,000, to update procedures.

“This process is being conducted to address the recurring issue of the outdated procedures and policies and their adherence to state and federal statutes,” Mason wrote in a letter to the commissioners.

He said the office’s Law Enforcement Bill of Rights specialist had recommended Lexipol and that research had also indicated it would be effective.

“Based on her recommendation and a thorough review of available software, the sheriff’s office is requesting the county commissioners approve Lexipol as a sole source vendor in order to allow the sheriff’s office to move forward with replacing outdated policies and procedures,” Mason wrote.

Commissioner Chip Bertino questioned the need for a sole source contract. He asked why the sheriff’s office wanted to go with Lexipol in particular.

Representatives from Mason’s office touted the software and said it had all the necessary components, while other companies would require the office to work with multiple sources. They said the software was already being used by several law enforcement agencies in Maryland and that it was extremely comprehensive. Roughly a dozen Maryland agencies are using the software, which was just made available in the state last year.

Mason’s staff said Lexipol would offer in-house training and would provide continual updates and alerts. When laws or practices are changed, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office would be notified immediately through Lexipol.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the sheriff’s request.

“Our goal is to have it up and running by December 1,” McGee said.