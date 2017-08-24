Carol Quinto Honored By Pine’eer Craft Club Of Ocean Pines

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines selects one of its members each month to be highlighted for their special crafting talents. Carol Quinto has recently been selected for this month. Visit the Artisan and Gift Shop opposite the Ocean Pines Community Center in White Horse Park every Saturday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) to browse her work.