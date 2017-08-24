Berlin Lioness Club Holds 2017-18 Installation Of Officers Banquet

The Berlin Lioness Club held its 2017-18 Installation of Officers Banquet at the Captain’s Table in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Treasurer Denise Gottloeb, Vice President Jackie Flora, Co-Secretary Christy Fulton, Board members Donna Ceracola and Betty Sgro, club liaison Doug Parks, President Elaine Anderson, Board members Janet Taube and Bernice Magnone and Co-Secretary Denise Apple. Not pictured was Tail Twister Ruth Scott.