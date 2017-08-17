Things I Like – August 18, 2017

by

My son’s excitement for big roller coasters

Staying in nice hotels

People who can read lips

When locals win big bucks at the White Marlin Open

The Waze navigation app

Black-and-white business cards

Short voice mail messages

Caricature artists

Dunkin’ Donuts’ unsweetened iced tea

A rack of ribs once a year or so

Meticulously kept vehicles

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.