O’Hare Team Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Kick Off New Monthly Film Series

The O’Hare Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty recently kicked off the new Monthly Film Series presented by the Art League of Ocean City with a screening of film Rehearsal, written and directed by team member Dan O’Hare and was recently featured in the 2017 Ocean City Film Festival. The O’Hare Team turned the screening into a benefit for Athletes Serving Athletes, an organization that partners athletes with disabled individuals in order to complete races together. Thanks to generosity of The Art League of Ocean City, The Ocean City Film Festival, Unicorn Propaganda, and the attendees of the screening, the O’Hare Team was able to raise $2,000 for the charity. Submitted Photos