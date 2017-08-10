Voices From The Readers – August 11, 2017

Embrace Wind Farm

Editor:

As a lifelong Maryland resident, taxpayer, and ratepayer, I’d like to share a few thoughts about offshore wind on our coast.

First, the turbines are aesthetically pleasing and inspiring to see. Second, the benefit all of us in Maryland will receive in terms of rate stability and less polluted air from retiring coal plants seems like a fair trade for the investments we have made, and will make, in beach restorations for Ocean City. Third, the minor annoyance some beachgoers might find in seeing tips of turbines on clear days pale in comparison to the shocking, jolting skyline residents of the west shores of Assawoman and Isle of Wight bays must consume.

Finally, this is an opportunity for us to have some fun together: turbine-themed sandwiches and cocktails, boat excursions to get a closer look at the turbines, turbine rides on the midway, an app to check the current generation rate, morning weather reports describing the number of turbines visible and turbine T-shirts.

Andy Hinz

Baltimore