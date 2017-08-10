Berlin To Join City Hall Selfie Day Campaign

BERLIN – The Town of Berlin will join municipalities from across the country next week for a social media event designed to celebrate local government.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Berlin will take part in what’s being advertised as #CityHallSelfie Day. The Maryland Municipal League (MML) is encouraging towns throughout the state to take part.

“It’s a great way to get everyone involved and show some Berlin pride,” Councilman Zack Tyndall said.

Tyndall, who learned of the event from MML, was quick to promote the concept on social media. He’s invited anyone who’s interested to meet him in front of Berlin Town Hall Tuesday at noon. He plans to take a photo of himself, and whoever joins him, in front of the brick building to share online with the #CityHallSelfie tag.

“I think it’d be a great way for Berlin to participate with MML and promote ourselves on a national level,” he said.

Town Administrator Laura Allen agreed.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the work we do for our community and have fun at the same time,” she said.

The social media promotion is an annual event organized by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). According to the organization’s website, the event is “a chance to celebrate local government service and the important work happening at the local level and to showcase local government facilities.” Last year, the state of California had the most participation, with 50 municipalities posting city hall selfies. With the #CityHallSelfie hashtag, support of local government will be evident across social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

This year, ELGL will offer awards in nearly two dozen categories for contest participants. Awards include best selfie, best promotion, most historic, funniest and numerous others. Winners will even be given selfie sticks to make it easier to take future self-portraits.

Tyndall said he simply thought the contest was a fun way to show support for the town.

“City Hall Selfie Day is a chance to show pride in local government service and our facilities,” he said.