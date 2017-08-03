Massey Attends Hospice Action Network And National Hospice And Palliative Care Annual Advocacy Days In Washington, D.C.

Mark Massey, Compass Program Coordinator with Coastal Hospice, attended the Hospice Action Network and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s annual Advocacy Days on July 17-18 in Washington, D.C. Massey, left, personally met with Senators Ben Cardin, right, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland to discuss specific legislation related to hospice and rural healthcare.