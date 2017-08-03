Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives Partners With The Brook Mulford Foundation

by

For the month of June, Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives, a charitable arm of the insurance agency, partnered with The Brooke Mulford Foundation to raise funds to provide financial assistance to families on the Delmarva Peninsula with children dealing with childhood cancers. The charity was nominated by Bethany Miller, who is pictured with Laurie Ondo. The group made a financial donation to the foundation and purchased and donated a box of toys for Brooke’s Toy Closet.