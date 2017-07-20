Susan G. Komen Maryland Presents Check To Life After Breast Cancer Program At MAC Inc.

by

Susan G. Komen Maryland presented a check for support of the Life After Breast Cancer program at MAC Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, recently. Pictured, from left, are MAC Executive Director Pattie Tingle; Robin Ritchie, cancer survivorship coordinator; and Lori Yates, Eastern Shore manager for Susan G. Komen Maryland. The presentation was made in the Healing Rose Garden, which is part of the Cancer Survivorship programs at MAC.