OC Elks Lodge Delivers “Welcome Home” Kits To The Supportive Services For Veterans Program Office At Diakonia

Sarge Garlitz of the Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 delivered a “Welcome Home” kit to the Supportive Services for Veterans program office at Diakonia. The program is run nationally by the Order of the Elks and provides essential home items to veterans moving into new housing. Approximately 10% of all adults who are homeless are veterans. The program is made possible through the hard work of Susan Caldwell, the Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #2645, with the help of Secretary Fred Willey, Treasurer Jim Flaig and Peggy Bradford. The kit includes linens, cleaning supplies, and a gift card for groceries. Above, Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle is pictured with Garlitz. Submitted Photos