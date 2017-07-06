Shockley Awarded George M. And Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship

The Ocean City Museum Society, Inc. has awarded the George M. and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to R. Brody Shockley, a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Shockley, a resident of Berlin, wrote his essay about the ruins of the Glen Riddle farm in Worcester County and the importance of preserving the few historical artifacts of the farm. Riddle Farm is remembered as being the home of Man of War and War Admiral, two of the greatest race horses in American history. Brody, who was presented the scholarship by Daphne Hurley, will attend Salisbury University in the fall.