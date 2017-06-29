Ocean Pines Hosts Full Day Of Fourth Festivities

Last year’s carnival celebration for the Fourth of July is pictured, featuring carnival games and a variety of water slides. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — One of Ocean Pines’ most anticipated celebrations will take place on Tuesday, July 4, when residents and guests will gathered to celebrate the nation’s independence.

“Our annual Fourth of July celebration in Ocean Pines has become a hallmark day of events for families, friends and vacationers,” said Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Director Denise Sawyer.

The patriotic celebration starts early at 8 a.m. with the annual Freedom 5K Race along a scenic route around the South Gate Pond, at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. Cost is $25 for pre-registration and $35 for registration. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Athletes Serving Athletes, a non-profit charity that offers mentoring, training, and competitive opportunities for individuals living with disabilities. T-Shirts are guaranteed to the first 250 runners.

The celebration will then continue at 10 a.m. with Ocean Pines’ annual July Fourth Carnival Celebration, which will happen also at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The event will feature a DJ, water slides, carnival games, refreshments and more. Waterslide wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $6; tickets may be sold for additional games and rides.

Entertainment will be continuous throughout the day. Local band, Still Rockin’, will perform live at The Cove at Mumford’s in Ocean Pines from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tranzfusion will rock the house with an electrifying live musical performance at The Cove at Mumford’s in Ocean Pines from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Then First Class, an Eastern Shore-based band, will blaze the evening with a dazzling live performance at 8 p.m. until midnight at The Cove at Mumford’s in Ocean Pines.

At dusk, a grand fireworks display will illuminate the sky above Ocean Pines. The Association and its sponsors are hosting an awe-inspiring fireworks show at Showell Park on Racetrack Road. Public viewing of the fireworks display can best be seen from Showell Elementary, Most Blessed Sacrament, The Pavilions, Community Church of Ocean Pines, and St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The Community Church will be selling refreshments and free parking will be available.

These events, sponsored by Atlantic, Smith, Cropper and Deeley Insurance, Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines, Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, Women’s Club of Ocean Pines and Pine’eer Craft Club, are open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on July 5.