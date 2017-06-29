Ocean Pines Garden Club Awards Scholarship At Its Annual Garden Tour And Luncheon

The Ocean Pines Garden Club recently held its annual garden tour and luncheon. Megan Elizabeth Corcoran was the recipient of the OPGC’s $1,500.00 scholarship award at the luncheon. She is pictured with her mother, Kathy Corcoran, left, and Judy Baumgartner, chairperson of the scholarship committee.