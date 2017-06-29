Kiwanis Club Awards 13 Scholarships To SD High School Students

On May 24 at Stephen Decatur High School, 13 scholarships were awarded from the Kiwanis Club. Noah Sperry received the $2,000 Ray Pugh Memorial Scholarship, Lidia Kappelmeier received the $1,000 David Lloyd Memorial Scholarship, Lexi Van Kirk received the $500 Al Levine Memorial Scholarship and Logan Gordy received a $500 scholarship dedicated to Marcus Page, a currently active long-time member of the Kiwanis Club. There were nine additional $1,000 scholarships awarded to Holly Adelhardt, Nicholas Thompson, Asil Omar, Erica Hall, Tyler Keiser, Noah Shockley, Raymond Shockley, Hailey Brown and Megan Corcoran. The recipients are pictured with the Kiwanis Club presenters, President Barbara Peletier and Vice President Dick Clagett.