American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Installs New Officers And Presents Junior Awards

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 held a special general membership meeting last week to install the new officers for 2017/2018 and present the junior awards. The new officers were installed by South Eastern Shore District President Pat Creighton and Chaplain Cathy Potter, second and third from right. During the meeting, the group also held its unit everlasting ceremony to honor members who passed away this past year, including Auxiliary President Joyce Diann Lucas of Duncan-Showell Post 231 in Berlin, and enjoyed ice cream sundaes served by the junior members.