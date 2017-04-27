WPS Alumni Association Honors Four

The Worcester Preparatory School Alumni Association held its 4th Annual Worcester Honors banquet last Saturday at the Ocean City Fish Company. Honored this year were, from left, Lower School Head Celeste Bunting, who will be retiring this year and was honored in the Service To Worcester category for her 45 years of service to the school; Whitney Miller Nye, a graduate of the class of 1999 who was honored in the Athletics category for her distinguished scholastic and Princeton University lacrosse career; Scott Mumford, a 1991 graduate who was honored in the Service To Worcester category for the two decades he served as an assistant coach for the varsity boys lacrosse team and his continual volunteer contributions at his alma mater; and Libby Moore, a member of the school’s class of 1984 who was recognized as Distinguished Alumni winner. Moore served for 11 years as Oprah Winfrey’s Chief of Staff and personal and professional assistant prior to starting her own professional consulting and coaching business. Submitted Photo