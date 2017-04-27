Things To Do Around Town – April 28, 2017

Every Friday: FORGE Youth And Family Meetings

6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, side entrance, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Meal, music, games and a lesson. All ages welcome. 443-366-2813 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Praise Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery available for both services. 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every 2nd Sunday: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). Supports the church’s ministries and missions. 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every 3rd Monday: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. meeting. All are welcome to attend these informative and friendly meetings. 410-208-2969. Club also will be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products to be shared with a local food ministry. 410-641-8553.

Every Tuesday May-September: Plant Clinic “Ask A Master Gardener”

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd. University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service is offering “Ask A Master Gardener.” Clinic is free and will be available to help with gardening questions. Put plant damage samples in a plastic bag and label the bag with name and phone number. If questions cannot be answered at the time of submittal, someone will research and get back to you at a later date. 410-641-5570.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin group 0331, Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@-gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Currently holding a food drive for Sheppard’s Crook. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every Third Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Every Wednesday: FORGE Round Table Discussion

6-8 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Group respectfully discusses religion, politics, faith and family foundations. All ages welcome. 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: American Legion Post 166 Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City.

Every 3rd Thursday: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. The public is invited. 443-944-6701.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

April 28: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast For Dinner

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department main station. Scrambled eggs, sausage, scrapple, creamed chipped beef, all the favorite breakfast items. Buffet style. Adults: $10; children: $6. 443-235-2926.

April 28-30: Ocean Pines Players Present “The Savannah Sipping Society”

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Ticket: $15, includes snacks, beverages, dessert. Optional wine at $1 per glass. Friday-Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees: 4 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Reservations: 410-600-0462.

April 29: Yard Sale

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William St., Berlin. Open to the public for rental space. Please provide your own table or you can set items on a sheet or blanket in the grass. Set-up 6-8 a.m. Up to 10’ by 10’ space for $10; Unsold items to be taken home. All proceeds will help with special projects such as parking lot sealing and youth building repairs. Ten percent of income will also help Food Pantry that serves the community. Asking that all participants consider donating funds for church projects.

April 29: Stephen Decatur High School Choral Boosters Yard Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean Pines Farmers Market, White Horse Park (from the North Gate entrance). 410-880-2588.

April 29: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

April 29: Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Powellville Volunteer Fire Company. Soups, sandwiches, oyster sandwiches, bake table. Benefits Friendship UMC. All are welcome.

April 29: Yard And Bake Sale

7 a.m.-until. Rain or shine. St. Paul United Meth-odist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Baby, children and adult clothing, home decor, toys, jewelry, sweet treats and more. Sponsored by church’s Gospel Choir. 410-723-8534.

April 29: Indoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Also available: Baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Bethany United Metho-dist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. 410-629-0926.

April 29: Church Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Oyster fritter sandwiches, pork barbecue, hot dogs, vegetable beef soup, chilli, baked goods and beverages.

May 3-4: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

May 3: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; May 4: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Linens (high-quality sheets and sundries). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fund-raiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

May 5: Ravens Roost #44 AGH Penguin Swim Benefit Fundraiser

5-7 p.m. Skye Bar, 6601 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Tickets: $25. Includes two drinks from a selection of martinis, cocktails, beer and wine plus light appetizers. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event. garywm@mchsi.com or 443-618-9972.

May 5: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center (not in the library as usually held).

May 5-6: Big Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. (off Plantation Road). Rain or shine. Large selection of big and small items. Cakes, pies, cookies and assorted Greek pastries will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s building expansion fund. 302-645-5791.

May 6: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Auction And Sale

10 a.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 North Main St., Berlin. Annuals, perennials and shrubs. Bring a chair and friends and help support the scholarship program and club projects for the community. Rain date: May 7, 1 p.m. 410-632-2504.

May 6: “Ringin’ Rhythms” Capital Ringers In Concert

7 p.m. Music on hand bells, percussion instruments, movement, audience interaction, humor and visual technology. Founded in 2004 by artistic director Linda Simms. Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, Del. Free will offering. 302-632-3106 or www.-capitalringers.org.

May 6: Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

8 a.m.-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Men of all ages are invited to join St. Paul’s men for a delicious breakfast, fellowship, spirited conversation and song. You don’t have to be a member to attend. All men are welcome. Sponsored by St. Paul Methodist Men’s Ministry. 443-880-4746.

May 7: Kiwanis Italian Dinner

Two seatings, 100 guests maximum. 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Filled on a first-come, first-served basis. DeNovo’s Trattoria, Manklin Station Shopping Center, South Gate, Ocean Pines. Walks-ins if seating is available. Carry-out available. Cost: $12/adults; $5/children under 12. Reservations recommended: 410-208-6719 or purchase from any Kiwanis member. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community. 410-641-7330.

May 9: Free Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Atlantic General Hospital, Town of Ocean City and AARP Ocean City Chapter 1917 are co-sponsors. Partnering with them are the American Legion in Ocean City and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Free screenings of carotid, skin, respiratory, bone density, foot checks, hearing, blood pressure and lipid panel and blood glucose (12-hour fast required). More than 100 health and wellness vendors participating. 410-524-1177.

May 11: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker from the Humane Society. Luncheon at the Blue Fish Restaurant following meeting for those interested. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 11: Assateague Paint Party

Join local artist Dawn Tarr to paint an Assateague sunset scene. All supplies and materials will be provided. Twenty spaces available. $45, Assateague Island Alliance (AIA) members receive 10-percent discount. 443-614-3547. Proceeds will benefit AIA. Longboard Cafe, 6701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean CIty. Happy hour specials.

May 12: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. (new hours). Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes crab cake sandwich, green beans and seasoned baked potato. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table. Cost: $10.

May 12: Relay For Life Of North Worcester County

6 p.m. Frontier Town Campground, 8428 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Walking event for entire community to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer while honoring survivors and those lost. Purple is the color of hope. Show your spirit of hope by helping paint the world and the Worcester County community purple through Relay For Life. Form a team and fundraise; sign up for Cancer Survivor Reception and Lap; sponsor or make a donation; drop by and have fun (open to public 6 p.m.-midnight). 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.net; 443-366-5440, djthom421@gmail.com; 410-430-8131, jillelliott-29@gmail.com.

May 13: Mother-Daughter Luncheon

Noon. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Elegant, fun time for moms, grandmothers, sisters and aunts. Delicious food, great fellowship, live entertainment by Visions and more. Cost: $22/person; advanced ticket purchase requested, no tickets sold at the door. 443-235-3214 or 240-441-8276.

May 13: Boy Scout Flea Market Vendors Sought

Boy Scout Troop 2173 is seeking vendors for its May 13 outdoor flea market to be held at the Selbyville Elks, Route 113, Bishopville. $15 per 12’ x 12’ spot. Help send a scout to summer camp. Email troop2173@gmail.com or call 443-365-1225.

May 13: Ocean City Dance

Elks Lodge No. 2645, Banquet Hall, 138th Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Fenwick Inn), Ocean City. Open to the public. Cash bar. Swing, Latin, disco, salsa, ballroom and country dancing to the music of DJ Mike T. Rumba lesson by John Brillantes, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Open dancing from 7:15-10 p.m. Admission: $14/person, includes lesson. 443-474-0015 or www.Dancing-AtThe Beach.com.

May 14: Mother’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

9:30 a.m. church service, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. breakfast. All are welcome. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Sausage gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, mini bagels, fruit, muffins, pastries, waffles, French toast, fried potatoes, bacon and turkey bacon sausage and turkey sausage, scrapple. Adults: $10; Kids 10 and under: $5. 443-493-1048.

May 15: Free Social

Noon-3 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Tuna salad wraps, chicken salad wraps, chips, pickle, fresh fruit. Games, puzzles, crafts. Air-conditioned hall. Accepting donations. 443-493-1048.

June 1-2: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

June 1: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 2: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Collective Goods, formerly Books are Fun (best-sellers, games, cookbooks, toys and boxed cards). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

June 8: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City. Refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. Guest speaker will discuss substance abuse and addiction. A luncheon will follow the meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 11: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Lunch

Begins at 2 p.m. Sunset Grille Banquet Room, 12933 Sunset Ave., West Ocean City. Benefit for the Girl Scouts of Worcester County. $15/person. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, face painting for the children. Make checks payable to Star Charities. For tickets, call 410-641-7667 or 443-235-1019.