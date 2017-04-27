The Cum Laude Society At Worcester Prep Welcome 11 New Members

The William E. Esham Chapter of The Cum Laude Society at Worcester Preparatory School welcomed 11 new members during a ceremony in the school’s Guerrieri Library on April 18. The Cum Laude Society is a national organization, founded in 1906, which honors academic achievements in secondary schools for the purposes of promoting excellence, justice and honor. Pictured, front from left, are Deborah Marini, Maddie Simons, Julie Talbert, Anchita Batra, Chandler Dennis and Regan Lingo; and, back, Patrick Petrera, Rayne Parker, Zach Wilson, Josh Bredbenner and Brenner Maull.