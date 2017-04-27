Daughters Of The American Revolution Plant Japanese Red Maple On Costen House Museum Grounds

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently planted a Japanese red maple on the grounds of the Costen House Museum in Pocomoke City.  Jacqueline Spurrier, Conservation Committee Vice Chairman, coordinated this Arbor Day beautification project in memory of deceased chapter member Marion Chambers. Pictured, from left, are Carol Wanzer, Chaplain Ann Fowler, Jacqueline Spurrier, Jane Bunting, Regent Patricia Ayers, Diane Kerbin, Norma Miles and Pat Arata. Submitted Photos