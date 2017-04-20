Worcester Prep Upper School Volunteers Club Collect Shoes To Donate To Tayorville United Methodist Church

by

The Worcester Prep Upper School Volunteers Club collected gently worn, used and new shoes the month of March to donate to the Taylorville United Methodist Church. The collected shoes will support micro-enterprise vendors, which are small businesses in developing nations. Pictured are, kneeling, Isabella Osias, and, standing from left, Deborah Marini, Michael Curtis, Rachael Weidman, Sandra Karsli, Church Treasurer Donna Kradz, Lay Leader Larry Curry, Nic Abboud, Ronnie Ferrell, Taylor Campbell, Leigh Menendez and Kathryn Marini. Submitted Photos