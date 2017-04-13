Nearly 3,000 Books Collected During Annual Stephen Decatur Book Drive

Nearly 3,000 books were collected during the annual Stephen Decatur High School book drive sponsored by the National English Honor Society. After they are categorized by reading level and genres, they will be donated to local schools, hospitals, shelters, and churches. Pictured are Kaitlyn Custer, Mette Jacobsen, Sarah Bianca, Marissa Wheaton, Emma Hancock, Rodney Murray, Gavin Esch, Michael Mareno, Eunice Huesca and Mahreen Ishfaq.