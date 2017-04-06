Worcester County Humane Society Holds First Annual Quarter Auction

by

Worcester County Humane Society recently held its first Annual Quarter Auction. Two hundred bidders participated helping to raise over $7,000 for the no kill shelter. Pictured are Quarter Auction volunteers, front from left, Terri Mahoney, Anne O’Connell, Tina Walas, Dulce Olexo and Gina Castagna; and, back, Sandy Summers, Stephanie Gamm, Mary Martinez (event chair), Heather Bahrami, Mary Jo Armiger and Diana Snyder-Marcopoulos.