Daughters Of The American Revolution Recognizes Amanda Elizabeth Dennis

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annually recognizes a woman, past or present, who has made a difference in her community, and submits a brief biography and photo of the honoree for inclusion in the National Society’s Women in American History Project database. At a recent luncheon meeting, and with five family members in attendance, tribute was paid to Worcester County native Amanda Elizabeth Dennis (1841-1923). Named as a Poetess Laureate of Maryland, Dennis glorified the beauties of nature and wrote about life in the region. Her poem “Poor Salisbury, or Wings of Fire” was read by her second great niece, chapter member Lynne Taylor Murray. Murray accepted the certificate on behalf of the family. Pictured, from left, are Chapter Regent Patricia Ayers, Murray and American History Chair Suzanne Zantzinger.