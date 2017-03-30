Things I Like – March 31, 2017

by

Turning in early on Sunday nights

When technology makes life easier

Good reports on my kids from school

No-jacket days in March

Being sore from lifting weights

Light lunches during the week

Excellent restaurants that don’t look like much from the outside

Backyard picnics

Big, puffy clouds in a bright blue sky

Dogs howling in the distance to a fire alarm

Showering first thing in the morning

