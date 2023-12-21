horoscopes new

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The holidays allow you to let your usually downplayed soft side really glow. Don’t be surprised to find a Scorpio looking to share the light.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Dress up in your party best and enjoy the compliments that come your way. You’ll have a great time reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Holiday galas give you many chances to do what you’re so good at — namely, being the life of the party. Indulge yourself in the good times. You earned it!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Get out and experience the holiday fun. And remember, while you’re a traditionalist with most things, open your mind to how others like to celebrate.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good time to fill the family den with the love and warmth that you lucky Leos and Leonas exude. Invite friends to share in your happy celebrations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Indulge yourself in the holiday festivities with family and friends, and forget about those small details that often keep you from enjoying the moment to its maximum.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): The holiday season brings family and friends together to help you repair a very special relationship that recently underwent a serious test of commitment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Set aside those workaday woes, and enjoy the holidays with family and friends. You’ll learn soon enough the cause behind those workplace problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Aim for a happy, festive time with family and friends. Reach out to friends from the past and restore or reconnect those once-strong ties.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A family member pays you a surprise visit to help you celebrate the holidays. Meanwhile, that workplace problem is closer to getting resolved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your holiday plans are working out as you had hoped they would. Congratulations! Also, expect news about a long-needed change in the workplace.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your holiday plans could suddenly change, but rest assured, it’s for the better. Be ready to go with the flow and accept the unexpected.

BORN THIS WEEK: You aim high, and you aim true. You are a good friend whose loyalty can be relied upon.

