Property Owner Questions Solar Decision SNOW HILL – Connections of a Snow Hill solar project remain perplexed as to why county officials voted not to support the project. A week after the Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 not to support a solar project on Timmons Road, those associated with the project still don't understand their reasoning. Property owner Charles Waite…

Berlin Council Approves Updated Fee Schedule; Officials Discuss Parking, Trash BERLIN – While minor changes were approved this week, Berlin officials agree discussion needs to continue regarding trash fees and potential parking solutions downtown. An updated municipal fee schedule presented this week led to a lengthy talk about the need for more parking in the downtown business area, as well as concerns about trash fees…

Beach Bonfire Permits Level Off, Complaints Decline OCEAN CITY – Officials this week applauded the fire marshal's office and its part-time staff for another successful beach bonfire season. On Tuesday, Fire Marshal Josh Bunting presented the Mayor and Council with an end-of-season report on the town's beach bonfire program. While the number of beach bonfires decreased in 2023, so did the number…