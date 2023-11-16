Salvation Army Kicked Off 2023 Red Kettle Campaign

aThe Salvation Army kicked off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign at the Civic Center in Salisbury with a breakfast during which awards were presented for the 2022 campaign.  The Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club sponsored Key Club at Stephen Decatur High School both received awards for first place in the “Bell Ringer Civic Group.”  Kiwanians attending the kickoff and holding the two awards were from left to right Tom Southwell, Diane Denk, Diane Sparzak and Dave Landis.