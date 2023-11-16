Mike Beatty

BERLIN — A special engraved paver will be dedicated in honor of Mike Beatty on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines.

Beatty, known as DJ Batman in the Ocean City area for more than 40 years, will be noted for his service in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1970.

The public is invited to join friends and family in celebrating Beatty’s service. In the Air Force, Beatty was an administrative of special actions and performed as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network.

One of Beatty’s proudest life moments was when he was asked to deliver the keynote speech act in Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day in 2015.