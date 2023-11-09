Things I Like – November 10, 2023

by

Restaurant offering specials for Vets

Athletes showing mutual respect

Passionate volunteers

A great newspaper cartoonist

The life lessons my special needs son has taught me

Bonfires this time of year

A funeral home director’s sentimentality

The Beckham documentary

A speech that makes you laugh, think and cry

Macaroni and cheese

Reading anything my kids write

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.