A scene from a previous Berlin Fiddlers Convention is pictured. File photo

BERLIN – Municipal officials approved rain dates for three key Berlin events in 2024.

The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve rain dates for the Berlin Jazz and Blues Bash, Berlin Fiddlers Convention and Oktoberfest. The rain dates were requested after weather prompted the cancellation of several events this year.

“I do believe a rain date is a considerate thing to do,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

Ryan Nellans, executive director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, approached the council this week seeking approval of rain dates for three of the town’s key events. He said the requests were being made because the Berlin Fiddlers Convention was canceled this year because of weather and Oktoberfest was moved inside.

“You have a whole bunch of businesses that lost out a chunk of change here over two weekends,” he said. “They were not very happy with anyone about that.”

He said that if an event attracted 2,000 people, and they spent about $50 each while they were in town, that was $100,000 that was sprinkled throughout downtown shops.

In an effort to not miss out on event spending next year, he said the chamber was requesting that the biggest three events have rain dates approved. Those dates would be the Sunday of the scheduled weekend.

“Instead of trying to reserve a separate weekend at some other point in the calendar it was suggested we shift our events from being on Saturday to being on Sunday in the hopes that 24 hours really makes a big difference,” Nellans said.

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols pointed out that two of the rain dates were on Sundays the Berlin Farmers Market was typically held. Town staff said that would not be a problem, as there were plans to move the market to the post office parking lot if the rain dates were utilized for an event.

“I look at this as a no brainer,” Councilman Steve Green said.

He said the town had seen the negative impact the weather could have on events that were important to the town’s economy.

“Oktoberfest was an outstanding pivot but it was not what it would have been,” he said.

Green added that the forecast could be checked the middle of the week prior to an event so organizers and everyone involved would know whether it was going to be held Saturday or Sunday. He said discussions about selling Heron Park, during which several people expressed concern about development there impacting downtown businesses, had shown how vulnerable local shops were.

“Allowing this option will strengthen our businesses,” he said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the rain dates.