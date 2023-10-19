OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week voted to approve a new policy manual for the Ocean City Police Department.

On Monday, the Mayor and Council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Carol Proctor absent, to approve the new Ocean City Police Department policy manual. Officials say the manual implements new policies in compliance with state and federal laws.

“Last week we presented the department’s policy manual during a work session,” Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said. “Tonight we are seeking approval.”

In last week’s meeting of the Mayor and Council, Lt. Frank Soscia, head of the police department’s office of professional standards, told officials recent state legislation prompted a review and revision of the Ocean City Police Department General Order Manual.

Partnering with Lexipol – a national policy development company specializing in public safety – he said countless hours were spent drafting a new manual that incorporates policies on body-worn cameras, officer-involved shootings and deaths, and use of force, among other things.

“As you are aware, in 2021 the Maryland legislature implemented sweeping legislation that heavily impacted police departments across the state and caused an extensive need for the revision of current policy,” he said at the time. “The Ocean City Police Department thought it would be prudent, based off the fact there were extensive changes that needed to be made to the policy, that they partner with Lexipol to make sure that they maintain, and maybe even exceed, the high standards that are expected of the police department.”

Officials report there are benefits to utilizing Lexipol’s services, as the company provides real-time policy updates. As state and federal laws change, the department’s policy can change with it.

They also noted that Lexipol offers training on new policies. That training, Soscia explained, can be done virtually and tests officers on their knowledge of the subject matter.

“It, again, minimizes risk to Ocean City but it also is going to set the police officers and personnel up for the best possible chance of success to make sure they are grasping the concepts that the police department are putting forth,” he said last week.

Back on the agenda this week, the council voted 6-0 to approve the new policy manual.

Later in the meeting, the council also voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the town code to allow updated policies to be approved monthly by the police commission and on an annual basis by the Mayor and Council.