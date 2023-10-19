The Synepuxent Post #166 American Legion of Ocean City, Maryland, recently donated $15,000 to Atlantic General Hospital for the purchase of a Trilogy EV 300 noninvasive ventilator. This machine provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Noninvasive ventilation refers to the provision of ventilator support through the patient’s upper airway via positive pressure, eliminating the need for endotracheal intubation which reduces the length of stay of patients. NIV is used to treat both acute and chronic respiratory failure.

Pictured, from left, presenting the first of three $5,000 payments were Ben Dawson, Synepuxent Post #166 American Legion of Ocean City, Maryland, Charity Committee member; Mitchell Loring, Atlantic General Hospital cardiopulmonary services manager; Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital vice president of public relations; Emily Tunis, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation vice chair; and George Barstis, Synepuxent Post #166 American Legion of Ocean City, Maryland, treasurer and Charity Committee member. Submitted Photo