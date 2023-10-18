A revised look at the Boardwalk hotel project is pictured. Rendering courtesy of Becker Morgan Group

OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week agreed to convey air rights above an alleyway to the developer of an oceanfront hotel, but not before a lengthy discussion on a revised site plan.

On Monday, the Mayor and Council voted to adopt the second reading of an ordinance conveying air rights above a portion of Washington Lane for the development of an oceanfront Boardwalk hotel between 13th and 14th streets. Officials say the ordinance includes a revised site plan that addresses the council’s concerns regarding access to accessory uses on the property.

“I need to make clear to the public the planning commission has not changed its position,” City Solicitor Heather Stansbury said. “Had this council’s commentary not been taken into consideration by staff, this site plan would’ve moved forward, as often they do, subject to ongoing review by various departments as permits get issued.”

As proposed, developer MHROC Property Owners LLC has plans to build an oceanfront Boardwalk hotel between 13th and 14th streets. To do so, they are requesting the use of air rights, which will allow for the construction of a single building connecting properties to the east and west of a 16-foot-wide alleyway known as Washington Lane.

On Oct. 2, the Mayor and Council agreed to advance an ordinance granting air rights above Washington Lane to a second reading. However, councilmembers acknowledged a letter they had received from G. Macy Nelson, an attorney representing Harrison Hall Hotel Inc. and several other nearby property owners opposing the project. The letter took issue with the hotel’s nonconformity, density and proposed retail stores. It also argued the R-3 zoning district did not allow the shops to have exterior entrances from the Boardwalk, which was shown in the site plan approved the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission.

After a lengthy discussion, the council agreed to approve the first reading of the air rights ordinance, but not before directing staff to review the accessory use issue.

“I don’t think the air rights is the issue with this body,” said Council President Matt James said at the time. “I think it’s making sure that the air rights that we pass are for a code-compliant project.”

With the ordinance back on the agenda for a second reading Monday, resident Vince Gisriel came before the Mayor and Council seeking clarification to the site plan that was included in the council packet. He noted that while a revised site plan had been submitted following the council’s Oct. 2 meeting, the site plan that was shown in the packet and referenced in the ordinance was from Sept. 19.

“My question is if there are any alterations from the site plan that was approved by the planning and zoning commission the night of September 19, and any alterations from the site plan that was presented to the public at the public hearing on September 18, would not another public hearing be required?” he asked.

For her part, Stansbury acknowledged that a revised site plan had been submitted on Oct. 4, but that it was not included as an exhibit within the council packet.

“In brevity, the site plan that was approved on September 19 is the site plan that’s in the packet as Exhibit B …,” she explained. “A revised site plan was submitted to the zoning department subsequent to our last meeting on October 2. That revised site plan could have in fact made it into your packet, and it did not.”

Officials noted the revised site plan addressed concerns about accessory uses and proposed changes to some of the internal corridors that accessed the retail space on the ground floor of the hotel. Stansbury noted that while the planning commission maintains the original site plan was code compliant, the revised site plan specifically addressed the council’s comments at the Oct. 2 meeting.

“The planning commission did not feel like there was [an issues] or presumably it would’ve not approved the site plan,” she said. “But for clarity and out of an abundance of concern, there is a revised site plan … that shows how details of how one would access those six retail spaces through the interior of the hotel.”

Stansbury recommended the council include the revised site plan as a new exhibit. When asked if the revised site plan required another public hearing, Stansbury said it did not.

“We do not believe you do …,” she said. “This was only based on the comments of this council, who does not have site plan approval, who wanted the staff to be able to confirm outright that it is code compliant. It is.”

Councilman Peter Buas asked if site plans could be amended without another review process. Stansbury said minor changes could be made to the site plan after it has been approved.

“The code does allow for amendments that are not large amendments to occur without having to go back to the planning commission,” she replied.

In addition to adding the revised site plan as a new exhibit, the council this week also agreed to change the wording of the ordinance to ensure it referenced the revised site plan and any future amendments.

The council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Carol Proctor absent, to approve the second reading of the air rights ordinance.