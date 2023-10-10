The damage to the Southern Exposure building is pictured being surveyed by first responders last Friday after a vehicle drove into the store. Photo by Will Hall

FENWICK ISLAND – Multiple injuries were reported last Friday after a car crashed into a local clothing store in Fenwick Island.

Fenwick Island police are investigating a single-vehicle collision into a commercial building that occurred last Friday.

The crash occurred in the parking lot of local business Southern Exposure, near the intersection of E. Dagsboro Street and Coastal Highway just after 11 a.m.

The operator of a blue Acura SUV, driven by a 64-year-old woman, crashed into the building, injuring two people, according to a news release from the Fenwick Island Police Department. The crash caused a 67-year-old woman inside the store to be pinned under the vehicle and another woman, 75, to be pushed back. The patient that was pinned was air lifted to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter. The other patient was transported by Ocean City ambulance to Atlantic General Hospital. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, reported no injuries.

The crash caused structural damage to the Southern Exposure clothing store. Fenwick Island Police Officer Cameron Clift was the first to respond and immediately received assistance from South Bethany Police, Delaware State Police, Bethany Fire Company, Ocean City ambulance and the Delaware State Police helicopter services, to name a few.

“We are very thankful to all for the professional and compassionate manner in which they aided our community in our time of need,” the news release reads.

According to Southern Exposure owner Tim Collins, all of those injured are recovering. The building is expected to be secured and will reopen as soon as safely possible.

“Owner Tim Collins is very appreciative of all the assistance that was provided and the support he and his family received from the community and responding agencies,” the news release reads.

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company reports all units cleared the scene at around 2 p.m. The fire company received assistance from Roxana Fire Company, the Ocean City Fire Department and the Sussex County Technical Rescue Team.

“Units arrived to find a car into the building with one subject trapped under the vehicle and one subject trapped by debris from the building,” a news release from the fire department reads. “Members quickly formulated a plan and removed the one victim from under the debris as other members worked on the subject under the vehicle. After a short period of time members freed the victim and removed her from under the vehicle. She was transported by aviation to the closest trauma center. Members remained on scene for an extended period of time assisting the Sussex County Technical Rescue Team with stabilizing the building.”