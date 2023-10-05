NEWARK — Worcester County Public Schools announce this week Pocomoke and Snow Hill High Schools have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2023–2026 for their commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to create exemplary learning practices.

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as some of the most innovative in the world. They’re centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals. PHS and SHHS use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking in learning, teaching, and the school environment.

“Our school deeply believes in empowering students to take ownership of their learning,” Leland Green, principal of Snow Hill High School said. “Apple technology has transformed how our teachers include student voice as an integral part of designing a students’ learning journey.”

Pocomoke High School Principal Jenifer Rayne echoes the importance of students’ involvement.

“Students are the most important voice in the room, so we have engaged them in every step of this process. From our school’s student innovation team leading professional development, we are designing instruction to meet students wherever they are in their learning,” Rayne said.

The selection of PHS and SHHS as Apple Distinguished Schools highlights the schools’ success as innovators and creators of compelling learning environments that engage students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.

“It is wonderful to see how our schools are continuing to transform educational practices to more effectively reach this generation of learners,” Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said. “We began the journey to bring cutting edge technology to our schools in 2020, and to see three of our schools be named Apple Distinguished Schools within that time demonstrates how impactful this investment is for our both our students and staff.”

The three-year designation of being an Apple Distinguished School comes with the expectations that both Pocomoke and Snow Hill High Schools will continuously innovate and explore cutting-edge opportunities for using technology to design the future of education. The schools join Berlin Intermediate School, which was named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025 last October.

Students and staff at all three schools will be able to engage with the Apple Education team, along with a worldwide network of school leaders, to investigate and support the integration of new education products, curriculum, and services and inspire others. The schools will have the opportunity to renew the recognition during the last year of their recognition term, by demonstrating continued growth in innovative learning with integrated technology.