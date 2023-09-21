Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Sept. 23: Dance Performance

Cosponsored by Assateague State Park, a free outdoor professional dance performance will act as a conduit to connect the community, environment, and performing arts in one. Rain date Sept. 24. Event includes performances from the New York City based dance company Continuum Contemporary/Ballet, Eric Trope and guest artists, soloist Georgina Pazcoguin, artists of the Washington Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, as well as eco talks from Assateague State Park, Maryland Coastal Bays, Assateague Coastal Trust and a post-performance Q&A. Pre-performance, the Island’s new Five Tides restaurant and gift shop will be open, as well as a children’s art activity tent sponsored by Freed USA. This production will be offered to the community at no cost and is being made possible through donations and grants from the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury University Foundation, and National Endowment for the Arts.

Sept. 23: Church Luncheon

Drive-thru church luncheon from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 25: Open House

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is planning a Wine & Cheese Open House/Guest Night to celebrate its 20th anniversary from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. All ladies who love to sing are invited to attend and spend an evening with us to find out all about our chorus. Former members are also invited to join us. Fun, smiles and laughter are guaranteed. For more information, call Mary at 410-208-4009, www.delmarvachorus.org.

Sept. 25-28: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, will present a comprehensive safe boating course beginning Sept. 25 This is an eighthour course and will be given on four consecutive nights at the Ocean Pines Community Center starting on September 25th and continuing September 26-28. This includes a review and exam on the last night. Registration can be made on-line at [email protected]. The course will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night. There is a $25 fee for the course material. Middle and High school students age 18 and under can take the course, including material, for free. For information and early registration, call 443-604-5851.

Sept. 28: NAACP Meeting

Worcester County NAACP is hosting an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. featuring pulmonary medicine Dr. Jacques Conaway (Tidal Health) at Berlin 50 Plus Center in Berlin.

Sept. 29: Symphony Show

From 5 to 7 p.m. the Mid Atlantic Symphony will hold an evening with Michael Repper, the Grammy Award winning Conductor of the Symphony. Michael will be joined by several members of the symphony to provide music for everyone to enjoy. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, under Lewes, Del.

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1: Pickleball Tourney

One of the biggest racquet sports events of the year returns with the third annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center. The event each year draws several hundred players and hundreds more spectators and is the only pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula. For players, registration is $45, and the registration deadline is Sept. 15. To register, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/3025225. Tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament. Organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Cathy Noble at [email protected].

Sept. 30: Annual Food Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines (11007 Manklin Creek Road). Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries, and monetary donations for local food banks. The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups. Additionally, personal hygiene items, infant formula, and diapers. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization, as well as provide gift cards for ongoing support through the holiday season. Visit www.facebook.com/bikerswithoutbordersfoundation or email us at [email protected].

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Yard Sale

To benefit Town Cats beginning at 8 a.m. at 28 Leigh Drive, Terns Landing, Ocean Pines.

Oct. 1: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. There will be a very limited number of tickets at the door, so pre-sales are strongly encouraged.

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.

Oct. 7: Fried Chicken Buffet

From 11 a.m. until at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36540 Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards, Md. 21874. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included for dine-in. Carry-out platters available. Additional baked goods available for purchase. No pre-orders. Adults $15, Children $7.50, kids under 6 are free.

Oct. 8: Blessing Of Animals

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin will be holding at 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at 3 Church Street in Berlin. Bring your dog, cat, horse, donkey, bird, fish, reptile or other animal buddy to receive a blessing on this Sunday closest to the Feast Day of St. Francis, patron saint of all animals.

Oct. 10: Mini Golf Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Mini Golf Tournament at Nick’s Dino Golf Course on 125th Street in Ocean City at 2 p.m. Following the same rules and side bet contests as a real golf tournament, this event is for golfers and non-golfers alike. Prizes will be on hand for closest to the pin, hole in one, ball drop, and other fun contests. Mulligans available to gain an advantage. Beverages available along the course for sale. Happy Hour to follow at Grotto’s Pizza next door. Teams are twosomes, $50/team, shotgun start at 2 p.m. Sponsorships available. To register your team and snag a hole sponsorship, OceanPinesChamber.org.

Oct. 14: Shopping Extravaganza

Come fall into the holidays with Powellville Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Shop a diverse group of vendors and purchase some famous oyster sandwiches while shopping.

Oct. 14: Bingo Fundraiser

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 15th Annual Baskets, Bags & Bucks Bingo fundraiser will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Chinese auction, door prizes. Refreshments on sale. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 200 tickets will be sold. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 15: Empowering Children

Enlightening Women will hold a free community event at Henry Park, offering activities for the whole family, free school supplies, free food and free winter coat giveaways, community vendors and health vendors. Event starts at noon and runs through 4 p.m. [email protected].

Oct. 28: Pig Roast

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee invites all to a pig roast from noon-5 p.m. at Addis Barn, 11043 Mumford Road, Bishopville. All the fixings, family friendly, music by Chris Miller with special guest Diante Johnson, founder and president of the Black Conservative Federation. $35 per person; children 10 and under free.

Oct. 10-12: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].