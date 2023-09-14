OCFD Therapy Dogs Visit OC Lions Club

eThe Ocean City Fire Department recently brought their therapy dogs to visit the Ocean City Lions Club and the OC Lions presented a check for the program, which is supported solely by donations.   Pictured in front is Labrador Retriever K9 Max and Golden Retriever K9 Rowan, pictured in the first row is Ocean City Fire Department Chief Richie Bowers, Firefighter and EMS provider Ian Spice, Lion President Greg Cathell, Lion JD Quillin,  Firefighter and EMS provider Eric Olson and pictured in the second row is Lion Jeff Facello.