A photo from Patrick Henry’s new exhibit, “Phillips Cannery: Remembered,” shows women canning tomatoes at the old facility. Submitted photo

BERLIN – A new exhibit will pay homage to the cannery that was once a fixture in Berlin.

Local artist Patrick Henry will open his new exhibit, “Phillips Cannery: Remembered,” at the Germantown School Community Heritage Center this weekend. The exhibit features a variety of photos that came from slides given to Henry by members of the Phillips family.

“It’s to give a bit of homage to the people that worked hard in that industry,” Henry said. “It was a means of living to provide for their future generations.”

Henry, whose widely popular “Untold Stories: Chronicling our Delmarva History” photo exhibition occupied the Germantown school in the spring, will open his new Phillips Cannery exhibit on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 30.

As the opening approaches, Henry says he wishes he had more time to work on it. As he’s mentioned the upcoming show to community residents, they’ve offered even more stories and memories of the cannery. The cannery, which was located on the east side of Route 113 near the intersection of Franklin and Railroad Avenue, operated from 1906, when it was opened by James Richard Phillips Sr. and Levin Derrickson, until 1970. When Henry included a few of his cannery photos in a 2019 exhibit, they were the most talked about pictures in the display. As a result, he wanted to expand on that with an entire exhibit on the cannery.

Countless local residents worked there through the years, canning tomatoes in the summer and lima beans in the fall. The peeling room was staffed entirely by local African American women. Most of them started working there at age 14 or 15 and stayed for decades. While the work was hard, Henry said the women enjoyed it and appreciated the fact that it was one of the few places back then that offered them a chance to earn an income. In developing the exhibit, Henry has talked to a few people who worked there, as well as family members of those who did.

“I’m a week away and I wish I had a lot more time,” he said. “I’m getting all this testimony and memories. It’s sort of another reflection of the development of our area and maybe a way to get a look at how circumstances can cause well attended industries to shut down or relocate. It adds a thought to consider what the future holds for our area.”