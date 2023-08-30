A residential community, featuring 34 homes and 25 townhomes, is envisioned for a part of the Heron Park property under Jack Burbage’s plan. Submitted Image

BERLIN – Municipal officials got a look at a new vision for the future development of Heron Park at a work session this week.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council hosted a work session to talk about Heron Park’s parcel 57 and a potential sales contract with developer Palmer Gillis. During the public comment portion of the meeting, however, Jack Burbage, another local developer, presented renderings of his own concept for the property. He’d like to see it feature commercial as well as residential development.

“I think the mistake the town has possibly made is I honestly think the whole park ought to be planned out before we do anything,” Burbage said.

Since 2022, the town has been in an exclusive negotiating period with Gillis. Though two entities responded to the town’s request for proposals from developers interested in Heron Park, elected officials decided to move forward last spring into discussions with Gillis, whose mixed-use project was preferred to a heavily residential project proposed by Natelli Communities.

While those discussions with Gillis have been underway for roughly the past year, Councilman Jay Knerr last week said that another developer was now interested in developing the park.

Burbage, who owns commercial property on Main Street, told the council on Monday he’d had a land planner and architect draw up some possibilities for the park. He presented on Monday a concept plan that shows commercial space along the railroad tracks on parcel 57, as well as a possible pool and village green area. At the back of parcel 57, which contains the former chicken plant offices and processing facility building, his concept draw shows a combination amphitheater and skate park.

“The architect has seen an amphitheater and skate park as one in Philadelphia,” he said. “It’s very successful, they use it part time for an amphitheater but most of the time it’s used for a skate park. They’ve got it up there and it works well.”

Burbage’s concept plan shows a daycare facility on parcel 191, which is behind Cropper’s Towing.

“I think there’s nothing more needed in this town than a daycare center, a real quality one,” he said.

On parcel 410, Burbage envisions houses and townhomes.

“I thought we needed work force housing so I put 34 homes and 25 two story townhouses, so it’s 59 units that would be officially sold which the town would get revenue on each year on taxes,” he said.

Burbage said he’d spoken to a couple banks about the project and felt the 1,180 square-foot homes could be sold for $250,000 each.

“This market changes daily but it appears they’ll be able to buy a house for the same price they’re paying for rent,” he said.

Burbage told the council he felt the Gillis proposal for parcel 57, which would feature a mix of commercial uses, could fit within the concept he’d presented. While he has advocated often throughout Heron Park input sessions that he didn’t want to see development at the park to compete with downtown Berlin businesses, he said Monday there were options for commercial uses on the park property. While his rendering shows an office building, a commercial catering warehouse and mini storage, he said that even the plan presented by Gillis, which was highlighted by a garden center, could work within his more holistic design of the property.

“I think we can get $2.3 million, pay off our debt and still have the park, the skate park, possible pool later and the green area and open space,” he said.

Resident Marie Velong said she liked Burbage’s vision.

“That’s the best plan I’ve heard for that property yet. The fact that we would be resolving our debt would be so much more than what we’re getting right now,” she said.

Resident Connie Pena said she was concerned because in the town’s talks with Gillis regarding his plans for the property, discussion of paying off the debt associated with Heron Park — the town owes about $2.3 million still — had died down.

“Let’s not drop that discussion,” she said.

Resident Ron Cascio, a member of the town’s planning commission, reminded the council that the planning commission had recommended the town halt negotiations regarding the sale of a portion of the park. He said the town’s $500,000 demolition grant could be used whether there was an immediate plan for development or not.

“What I see is confusion,” he said, adding that he didn’t think the town should move forward in negotiations when officials couldn’t even agree on what they wanted to see on the site. “You asked the planning commission what they think. This is the body you have set forth to give you advice on these types of situations. The planning commission unanimously suggested you stop negotiations on this.”

Cascio said that didn’t mean the town couldn’t talk about selling the property in the future.

“Palmer doesn’t even know what we want,” he said. “It’s because we’ve never had that discussion. The planning commission suggests we have that discussion, with the people of Berlin and what they want on this site if we’re considering the possible sale of all or any of it.”