Wind Turbine Culture Wars

Editor:

In Florida, they have culture wars. Some would have you believe that Disney takes extremist views when really, they just provide an excellent entertainment venue without favoring or discriminating against any group. Others would have you believe that slavery somehow was a benefit for slaves. Neither of these views are backed up by facts.

Here in Maryland, a very vocal minority is speaking out against offshore wind turbines in a similar culture war. At the latest PSC hearing largely requested by Eastern shore politicians, 85% spoke in favor. Some in favor liked the job and economy upsides. Environmentalists like the renewable energy and the low environmental impact. Yet despite several public PSC hearings, this vocal minority would have you believe no one is listening. If you don’t believe it, all the PSC hearings are online and available.

Since the PSC hearings didn’t work in their favor, the opposition’s latest tactic is to claim that whales and birds will be harmed. That’s not what NOAA or the Audubon society say, but barely a week passes without an OC paper carrying these claims either from a politician or letter to the editor ranting on the subject. There is never a scientific or environmental study to back it up because it’s nonsense. When a whale washed up on Assateague, they claimed it was the wind turbines. Never mind that zero offshore wind turbines have been built within hundreds of miles of Maryland (yet) and there was no ongoing wind turbine surveying happening any time near the whale death. Like all animals, whales occasionally die and that’s what happened here. In Europe, offshore wind turbines have been running for decades with no notable whale or bird die-offs.

The fact that Europe is so far ahead of us in this technology figures prominently in part of the culture war. Never mind the jobs created and the manufacturing will both be American.

A recent article pointed out that Ocean City lodging numbers are down for the year. Will a culture war help this? Here in Maryland, we may have a few on the Eastern Shore that believe a culture war is fun stuff, but most Marylanders would disagree. If there are real reasons with real facts to say no to offshore wind, list the facts, but don’t just make up stuff. That’s the stuff of culture wars and not good for Ocean City.

Doug Miller

Jessup

X

Canopies Best Off Beach

Editor:

I disagree with The Dispatch’s assessment that “another ‘no'” would adversely affect visitors to Ocean City. I believe that banning canopies on the beach will benefit more people than it will harm. I raised the issue of canopies two years ago in a letter to the editor and copied to the Mayor and Council. At that time, The Dispatch echoed my concerns. I am disappointed your position seems to have changed.

The first assumption that you make is there is sufficient space on the Ocean City beach to accommodate the canopies. That may be true down between the Inlet and perhaps 9th Street. This was the case in front of The Capri and the Golden Sands on Monday, Aug. 8. I regret not having taken a photo on July 4, when the beach was even more crowded. This overcrowding is caused directly by the use of canopies.

Another item that I take issue with is your suggestion that 10 feet between canopies is sufficient. If my beach umbrella is seven feet diameter, I cannot comfortably erect it between two canopies 10 feet apart. That would leave a mere 1 1/2 feet on each side of the umbrella, barely enough to pass between. Rather than making the beach less crowded, the required spacing virtually doubles the space required for each canopy.

Lastly, you open your opinion by saying another rule is not needed. You close by suggesting that a whole set of rules be implemented to control the use of canopies. How big they can be. Where they can be located. Spacing between them. And just who is going to enforce these rules? Certainly not the OCBP. A new set of rules will become just another wink and nudge like the smoking or alcohol bans.

I personally do not believe people are going to stop coming to Ocean City because they are not allowed to use canopies. They will, however, stop coming to Ocean City because the beach is overcrowded.

Karl Dickel

Ocean City

X

Relay For Life Support

Editor:

Relay for Life is a slogan but most important it is an event sponsored by the American Cancer Society (ACS). This event is held yearly and gathers people from all walks of life, such as cancer survivors, care givers, young, elderly, white, black and every other race. Cancer does not discriminate.

This event occurs every year where people gather to celebrate the survival of cancer patient, the thanking of the caregivers for their work with cancer patient and their families as well as the gratitude of the people for encouragement to donate to ACS.

I have 19 years as a cancer survivor. Unfortunately, cancer is common in my family, where I have lost a brother, aunts and uncles. This does not stop me. I have seen on TV, ads from another organization showing children suffering from this dread-ed disease. To see these children being treated and finding out some survive it and some do not, encourages me to fight harder so these children and others can have a happy life.

To be at this event, I feel so satisfied to see how people are getting together to donate money to kill this disease and the friendliness of everyone working together. I am not a medical person just a member on the Original Greene Turtle team trying to raise money so that this disease can be cured. At this point, I have raised $2,700 with a goal of $3,000. My hope and wishes are to continue to raise funds, no matter what amount. We need the entire community to help.

I love quotes and this is one by Helen Keller, “I am only one, still I am one, I cannot do everything, still I can do something, I will not refuse to do what I can.”

All contributions should go to American Cancer Society, 36834 West Pond Circle, Selbyville, Del. 19975. Relay for Life will be held Sept. 23 at Windmill Creek Winery from 4-10 p.m. To my friends and loved ones, who have suffered from this disease, may God Bless You.

Nick Bartolomeo

Selbyville, Del.