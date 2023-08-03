“The thing that hasn’t changed is I have a great location and I have one of the greatest attractions in the world right in front of me. The Boardwalk is a fascinating place,” said Shenanigan’s owner Greg Shockley. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – A popular Irish pub is celebrating 35 years of business at its Boardwalk location.

This year, Shenanigan’s is celebrating 35 years of operation at its Boardwalk establishment. Reflecting on his years of experience, owner Greg Shockley said it’s the customers and employees who have made the beachfront bar and restaurant a success.

“It is those people who have made this business last 35 years,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate.”

Shenanigan’s first opened in May of 1988, after Shockley’s father, Ray Shockley, and The Dough Roller founder Bill Gibbs bought the property over the winter months.

Having worked in the restaurant industry, Shockley said he was asked to come and run the business that first year.

“I was in the business,” he explained. “I worked with the Phillips’ in Baltimore. So they offered me a chance to come back and run it, and I said yes. I thought I’d do it for a couple of years, and 35 years later I’m still here.”

Continuing the Irish theme that was started by the building’s previous tenant, McGee’s, Shockley said Shenanigan’s set itself apart from other bars and restaurants in town.

“There’s plenty of beach bars and all of that, so the Irish theme seemingly had worked for McGee’s,” he said. “It just continued. It’s a good concept.”

Shockley recalled those early years of operation. In those days, he said, Shenanigan’s operated from Memorial Day to Labor Day and reopened for Sunfest weekend.

“Early on, St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t as big,” he said. “It was just starting, it was in its infancy. And the shoulder season idea in Ocean City hadn’t come about yet, so it was a very short season and it was a lot different back then. A lot more people stayed in hotels and motels, they had their week and most of the people came and stayed for a week. Over time that has all changed.”

But Shockley said Shenanigan’s has evolved with the town.

Today, the Irish pub opens for St. Patrick’s Day weekend – the establishment’s biggest weekend of the year – and operates through mid-November.

“The season has gotten a lot longer and made a pretty unusual business model a little easier to digest,” he said. “Instead of having 60 days or 90 days of business, it’s stretched out to 180, almost 200 days of business.”

Even staffing has changed, Shockley added. While the workforce originally consisted of local college students, today roughly a quarter of Shenanigan’s staff are J-1 students.

“We generally have five or six Irish kids a year that work with us – generally out on the floor, sometimes in the kitchen – and it’s a nice touch for us,” he said. “In the late 80’s, I never would have thought we’d have Russians and Romanians and Bulgarians working for us … The workforce has dramatically changed in that sense.”

Shockley noted, however, that the food and service remain consistent. He said customers can find American cuisine with an Irish twist when they visit Shenanigan’s.

Menu items include shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash and other traditional Irish fare.

“It’s not comfort food, but it’s comfortable food,” he said. “A lot of people view it as a place they go to at home. It’s the same type of feel at Shenanigan’s. It’s a classic bar.”

Shockley said the establishment also offers live, participatory entertainment. In addition to Irish music, Shenanigan’s also features Dueling Pianos and contemporary performances.

“People can sing and clap and participate in the music, not just sit there as a spectator,” he said.

Shockley said a lot has changed over 35 years, including how people entertain themselves. But he noted that Shenanigan’s has found a way to bring people back year after year.

“It’s been a challenge, and there’s been a tremendous amount of change,” he said. “The thing that hasn’t changed is I have a great location and I have one of the greatest attractions in the world right in front of me. The Boardwalk is a fascinating place. I tell people you can see one of everything and something you’ve never seen before, generally in a short period of time.”

Shockley also credits his success to his employees.

He explained that some have been with Shenanigan’s for more than 30 years, while others have had their children come and work at the establishment.

“We have great employees that buy into what we do,” he said. “We’ve also been very fortunate that a lot of people chose Shenanigan’s, whether it’s their first or second time or they come here every year or they are regular customers. Those people have been the biggest part of this. Having a core of employees and customers have made Shenanigan’s work.”

Shockley encouraged everyone to try Shenanigan’s. He said food service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while bar service and entertainment runs from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

“It’s a great location,” he said. “The Boardwalk is one of the greatest shows on the face of the earth … We will do our best to give you a great meal and entertain you for your period of time here, enough to where you’ll want to come back again.”

Shenanigan’s is located at 309 Atlantic Avenue. For more information, visit ocshenanigans.com.