File Photo

SNOW HILL– Officials this week approved personnel changes expected to improve operations at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a variety of promotions and conversions for officers. The changes, which came at the request of Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, are meant to make operations more efficient.

Crisafulli approached the commissioners Tuesday seeking approval for a variety of personnel changes. He acknowledged that the adjustments, which will cost more than $40,000, weren’t budgeted and were coming at the start of the new fiscal year but said they were critical to his office. Currently, supervisory staff at the sheriff’s office are being assigned peripheral duties that are leading to fatigue and burnout. Though right now there is just one lieutenant overseeing the entire support services division, which includes school safety personnel as well as IT services and quartermaster duties, among other things, Crisafulli believes adding an additional lieutenant will help. He believes a lieutenant dedicated solely to overseeing school safety operations is merited. As a result, he’s proposing a lieutenant oversee school safety operations and a sergeant be promoted to lieutenant to handle all duties outside school safety. Associated with that promotion would be promotion of a corporal to sergeant and promotion of a deputy first class to corporal as well as a conversion of one part time position to full time.

“A lieutenant solely focused on safety will ensure appropriate actions are being taken in a timely and a consistent manner,” Crisafulli said.

He added that he understood the importance of being responsible with taxpayer funding.

“With our approved budget I tasked my team to look at the current allocated budget and look at each general ledger item,” he said. “We feel we can adequately sacrifice some spending by going line by line to account for the $41,375 cost this is going to be for this budget cycle.”

He added that his office had received a $382,000 grant for body cameras, which offsets an approved line item in the current budget.

He urged the commissioners to approve the change so that the personnel adjustments could be made before school started.

“It’s mission critical to get this position to start at the beginning of the school year,” he said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed changes.