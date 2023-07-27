File Photo

SNOW HILL – Officials handed down a fine and a suspension to a local store after clerks sold alcohol to minors twice within a month.

The camp store at Frontier Town was fined $1,500 and received a four-day suspension from the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) this week. The suspension, which started Immediately after Wednesday’s hearing, means the store won’t be able to sell alcohol again until Sunday, July 30. Frontier Town representatives apologized to the board and said they’d implemented changes to ensure sales to minors didn’t occur in the future.

“This was an absolute lapse in judgement on leadership’s part,” said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development, the company that manages the campground for Sun RV Resorts. “We have taken significant steps to make sure this never happens again.”

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Burbage was quick to apologize for the two sales to minors that occurred at Frontier Town’s camp store in June. He said that as CEO of Blue Water Development, he took the incidents very seriously, particularly since the company held 23 liquor licenses across the country. Burbage said he was hiring a TAM (Techniques of Alcohol Management) instructor to train employees and had also purchased a new point-of-sale system that will require identification to be scanned for alcohol purchases.

“I expect you to treat me harsher than anybody else because I’m a leader in this community,” Burbage said.

He also apologized to the law enforcement officers in attendance for having to deal with the situation.

“I brought money with me today because I expect to be fined,” he said.

William Esham, chair of the BLC, said the board still needed to conduct the hearing and review the incident report.

Officers with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office told the board they’d conducted an alcohol compliance check at the camp store and the minor they’d send in had not been carded by the clerk, who was a J-1 student who’d been in the country for just 10 days.

Concerned that the store would sell to a minor again, officers returned later in June to check again. This time, they said the minor they sent in was asked to show ID, which was one of the vertical IDs issued to those under 21, and was sold alcohol anyway.

Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Bissman noted that all interactions with law enforcement were captured on their body-worn cameras.

Board member Marty Pusey asked about what measures were in place to prevent sales. Staff said there were numerous signs posted advising that people had to be 21 to purchase alcohol and that new workers were typically shadowed by more experienced workers for their first few days. A manager acknowledged that having an international student dealing with language barriers at the cash register was a bad judgment call.

“We’re here to take our punishment,” Burbage said.

He reiterated that the TAM instructor would be able to train all of Frontier Town’s staff regarding alcohol sales and that the new sales system would help.

“I take this incredibly personal, as the head that wears the crown, I’m here to make it right,” he said.

Bissman said that if the point-of-sale system required ID, that should help prevent sales to minors.

“That would solve a lot of problems,” he said. “We want to prevent the sale to the young kids that stay there.”

After closing the meeting to deliberate, the board announced that two violations had occurred. In the first violation, they issued a $1,500 fine. For the second violation, they issued a four-day suspension, beginning Wednesday evening. They advised that the camp store would be able to sell alcohol again on Sunday, July 30.