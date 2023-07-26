The Berlin Town Council is pictured addressing Palmer and Sandy Gillis at a Heron Park work session on July 10. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Elected officials agreed to update an appraisal for the portion of Heron Park property they have not ruled out selling yet.

The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted 4-1, with Councilman Steve Green opposed, to update an appraisal for parcel 57, the lot that features the old processing plant next to the railroad tracks. As officials continue to explore the possibility of selling that portion of the park, Palmer Gillis, the potential purchaser, says he’s still interested despite the fact his initial proposal was to purchase three pieces of municipal land.

“We’re going to wait and see,” Gillis said, adding the elected officials clearly had a variety of opinions about selling parcel 57. “It’s taken a turn in my opinion for the worse because there’s six different voices now.”

On Monday, the town hosted a work session regarding Heron Park that included reports from both the Berlin Planning Commission and the Berlin Parks Commission. Neither entity supported selling the park property as proposed.

“The commission suggests if any parcel is sold it be 57,” said Mike Wiley, chair of the parks commission.

Chris Denny, chair of the planning commission, said the general consensus among members of the group was to stop negotiations. Ron Cascio, another member of the planning commission, said the group also wanted to see a committee of Berlin residents with land and development experience established to consider the future use of Heron Park.

“They’re here,” he said. “They’re ready to help.”

Commission member Matt Stoehr questioned if the town had the bandwidth to accomplish the demolition of the old processing plant if Gillis wasn’t involved, as its grant was $500,000, about $50,000 of which will be used for pre-engineering services.

“Are we going to open a can of worms we don’t know how to handle?” he said.

When the meeting was opened up to public comments, Gillis told the council he would be interested in parcel 57 if that was all the town decided to sell but noted that wouldn’t give him space for the garden center, the most popular aspect of his development plan.

When council members asked if there was potential for art space, Gillis said that was a possibility but stressed a portion of the property had to generate revenue.

Councilman Jay Knerr asked what a reappraisal of parcel 57, which was previously appraised as residential, with a commercial designation would mean for Gillis

“That’s a problem,” Gillis said.

Gillis explained the price he’d offered for the three parcels, $1.7 million, took into account the fact that he had to demolish a building and work within development restrictions the town put in the contract as far as potential uses and length of contracts.

“This has to make economic sense,” Gillis said.

Knerr said there was an overwhelming feeling the town was selling the property for a price too low.

“If you think it’s worth more show me how it’s worth more,” Gillis said.

Green said the majority of the council clearly didn’t support selling multiple parcels of the park but asked if there was interest in selling just parcel 57. He encouraged the council to be productive as there were at least three council members who have clearly stated they are against moving forward with the contract for the three parcels.

“I don’t think we should be rushing into a quick rewrite of the contract,” Knerr said, suggesting instead the committee Cascio recommended be formed.

Knerr said the council could also update the appraisal for parcel 57 based on commercial zoning, as that was a concern residents have shared in recent weeks.

Gillis said that if that was to be done, the appraisal needed to take into account the uses the town would allow on the property. He said he’d heard from residents opposed to every use he’d suggested.

“There’s nothing left,” he said. “What we’re hearing is no one wants anything there.”

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols said the park had been discussed numerous times in recent weeks and she wanted to see some sort of decision made. Councilman Dean Burrell, however, said he didn’t want to rush.

“This is valuable land we’ll never get back,” Knerr said.

Resident Gina Velong told the council she’d visited the old processing plant and thought it could be repurposed.

“The building itself has good bones,” she said.

Resident Marie Velong suggested it be used as the public works space the town needed. She also brought up the negotiations that occurred with Gillis during the past year.

“I think all of this should have been discussed openly, then we wouldn’t be here now,” she said.

Stoehr said he thought the redevelopment of parcel 57 could be a homerun for Gillis while it could prove to be a liability for the town if it wasn’t sold.

Jack Burbage, who owns property in Berlin, told the council he thought the property could be addressed with a design charette. He also stressed the need for businesses that wouldn’t compete with those downtown if the property was developed. Burbage reported previous charettes he had funded privately cost about $25,000.

When asked if there were any items they wanted to take action on following the work session, council members shared a variety of concerns. While Knerr brought up the idea of voting to abandon the contract that had been developed with Gillis, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the motion that should be made would be to do the updated appraisal.

“We have to determine what that is and where that money’s going to come from,” Tyndall said.

Natalie Saleh, the town’s finance director, said the council needed to consider what the goal was in selling the property, as doing so would not eliminate the debt associated with the park. Knerr spoke in support of an updated appraisal.

“If we’re going to continue talks with Palmer we need to do our due diligence,” he said. “If we’re not, then we need to start moving on demolition.”

He asked if Velong’s suggestion to use the old processing plant as a public works building was feasible.

“I don’t know if you’d have enough funding to refurbish the building.,” said Jimmy Charles, the town’s public works director.

Tyndall added the concept would not add to the property tax base.

Nichols also spoke in favor of refreshing the appraisal, as that could be useful in talks with any buyer, not just Gillis.

“At this stage I feel the developer knows far more than we do,” she said.

Green said the council had an idea of the parcel’s appraised value because the lot next door had sold recently.

“I really wonder, if we go through all this, are the votes even there to proceed with the parcel 57 sale?” Green said. “I don’t think they are. I guess that’s a concern to me, that we’re spending money that we don’t have on an appraisal and I think it’s going to come back higher than the developer is willing to pay. That seemed clear tonight.”

Tyndall said his worry was that demolition would cost far more than the $500,000 grant the town had could cover.

“My concern is it’s going to cost us way more money when we start demoing,” he said. “And what I’ve said since day one is where is that money going to come from…. we just built up our reserves. Are we going to take it to demo the building?”

Staff said it wasn’t likely much of the building could be demolished with the grant.

“What’s the end result?” he said. “You still have a building and it’s still a big blemish entering a parcel that’s supposed to be a park or development.”

Jamey Latchum, the town’s director of water resources, said the interior of the building would have to be checked before any of it was demolished.

“The building also does have some asbestos and lead paint,” he said. “I don’t want you all to forget about that … You will not be able to demo the building until that is removed.”

Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said that could be covered by the grant.

“But it all adds expense,” she said.

Green said Stoehr had made a great point about the risk of keeping the buildings vs. the reward.

“I’d like for it to be somebody else’s problem,” he said.

Knerr said both the parks and planning commissions had said not to sell.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a while,” Tyndall replied. “I value their opinions, I value their feedback, but this is the first bite of the apple they’ve had. We’ve chewed on it for years.”

The council voted 4-1, with Green opposed, to have the parcel 57 appraisal updated based on the land being zoned commercial.