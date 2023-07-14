BERLIN – Members of the town’s planning commission made it clear this week they do not support development currently proposed for Heron Park.

As a proposal from developer Palmer Gillis to purchase a portion of Heron Park dominates discussion in Berlin, the planning commission on Wednesday chimed in at the request of the town council. Commission members agreed plans to sell should be stopped so options for the property could be reviewed.

“There’s so much we don’t know before selling this,” commission member Ron Cascio said.

Planning Director Dave Engelhart told the commission this week that a Heron Park discussion had been included on Wednesday’s agenda because the town council wanted input from the parks and planning commissions regarding the Gillis proposal for the park property. He’s presented a proposal to buy about 17 acres of the park—parcels 410, 57 and 191—to create a commercial project.

Commission member Matt Stoehr said he thought the town should consider selling just parcel 57, the one with the dilapidated processing plant. He said he thought parcel 410 could be a site for the skateboard park many citizens are advocating for and that parcel 191 was home to a building the town used for equipment storage.

“Is it going to cost us more to by a new building than we sell it for?” Stoehr said.

He said he thought it was a good idea to sell Gillis parcel 57 because he’d be able to demolish the derelict building on the site.

“I don’t think Berlin has the bandwidth or capability to demo parcel 57 effectively as well as Palmer can do it and develop it,” he said.

Commission member Newt Chandler questioned the appraisals that had been done on the property. Engelhart said they’d been done in 2022.

Commission member Pete Cosby brought up the issue of potential environmental issues on the site. He said that should be addressed in the proposed contract.

“I know I sound paranoid but I am paranoid,” he said. “We got burned once.”

In 2019, a chemical spill was located at the park as a contractor was working to demolish several small buildings on the property. Town officials were alerted to the spill via a social media post from a resident that showed dead turtles in what looked like a pool of oil.

Chris Denny, chair of the commission, asked if EPA action was still looming as a result of that. Town Administrator Mary Bohlen indicated the town hadn’t heard any more from the agency.

“The EPA action is on the lagoon parcel,” she said, referencing the fact that that wasn’t one of the parcels Gillis proposed buying.

Cosby said the town should just use the $500,000 demolition grant it had to get engineer plans for demolition and knock down what it could rather than sell the parcel to Gillis.

“Work within the grant,” he said. “Use it to the hilt. Tear down what you can.”

He said the property would only get more valuable over time. Cascio said the town would be “essentially giving it away” for the price in the Gillis contract.

“Where can you get 10 acres of B (commercial) zoning for $700,000?” he said.

Chandler noted five acres on Evans Road just sold for $655,000. The commercial property next to parcel 57 was also referenced. Willow Park LLC purchased the two-acre piece of B-2 land, which will be the future home of Plak That, for $359,000.

Cascio said if the town wanted to sell any of the park property officials should create a committee made up of land use professionals to help do so. He said that committee could help town officials determine whether the property should be sold and potential conditions of sale.

Cascio said the commission should advise councilmembers that there was consensus to cease negotiations with Gillis on the current contract and form a committee of land professionals who lived in town. Cosby said the commission was also supportive of the town spending its grant funding to demolish what it could on parcel 57.

Stoehr suggested the committee could include a person from the town council and a person from the planning commission. He believes that would foster communication.

“The lack of communication is kind of how we got here…it brings more of a think tank situation,” he said.

Commission member Austin Purnell asked who would appoint people to the committee. Cascio said the commission should make recommendations and those should be approved by the town council.

When Stoehr asked if there was consensus that the commission’s response to the Gillis proposal was a “hard no,” Chandler said he in theory could support the contract but felt that the land needed to be appraised again before it was sold.

“It’s such a valuable piece of land,” he said. “I think we need an updated appraisal.”

Engelhart said the minutes from the meeting would be compiled into a summary that would be provided to the mayor and members of the town council.