A worker is pictured setting up last September for the Oceans Calling Festival, which was ultimately canceled due to a coastal storm. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY – Officials say they will implement an express bus service during the Oceans Calling Festival.

In an Ocean City Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday, Transit Manager Rob Shearman told members efforts were underway to pare down the number of bus stops throughout the three-day festival. While bus service typically includes 59 southbound stops and 64 northbound stops, he said officials are considering an express service during the festival.

“We’ve come up with 18 pairs of stops that would run,” he said. “And our plan is to mark those 18 stops so that it would be publicly known those are the ones in use and mark the rest of the stops so that it would be publicly known that they are not in use during the three-day festival.”

Shearman told officials this week that that the town was approached by the transit consultant working with the festival promoter with a request to implement an express service throughout Oceans Calling.

“The transit consultant that’s working with the promoter has asked us to develop a list of express service stops that would run for the Oceans Calling Festival,” he explained. “Their concern is that the number of stops our buses make on a daily basis … slows the service down, particularly when the headliner concerts let out. They are looking for ways to expedite buses to drop off and return for more pickups.”

To that end, Shearman presented the committee this week with a list of stops to be included in the express service, which would run throughout the festival weekend.

“The concern is to run that service in an express mode the entire weekend so that passengers get used to the fact that where they were picked up is where they will be dropped off,” he said.

Mayor Rick Meehan said it was a good idea to have an express bus service, but questioned if there would be any public outreach ahead of the festival.

“I think we need to coordinate a public service announcement or something to let everybody know that,” he said.

Shearman noted that conversations were ongoing between City Manager Terry McGean and C3 Presents promoter Tim Sweetwood.

“So as soon as they come to an agreement on this list of stops, that is our plan, to get that out,” he replied. “Not only will they get those stops out to their list of attendees and ticketholders, but we want to make sure we get it out to the general public.”

Shearman noted the town’s transit service typically had between 1,000 and 2,000 daily riders during that time of year.

“So we want to make sure those 1,000 or 2,000 daily riders are adequately informed as to what’s going on,” he said. “We’ll start that campaign as soon as a list of stops is approved. That should give us over 60 days’ notice.”